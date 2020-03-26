Pregnant Nikki Bella Poses Completely Nude as She Celebrates 21-Week Mark

by Allison Crist | Thu., Mar. 26, 2020 9:52 AM

There's no denying that pregnancy looks great on Nikki Bella!

The WWE star took to Instagram on Wednesday night to share with her followers that she was just a day away from hitting the 21-week mark in her pregnancy. However, Nikki didn't post any regular old selfie—she gave the progress update in an IG Story with a completely nude mirror snapshot.

The mom-to-be covered her chest with her arms and showed off her gorgeous pregnancy curves and growing belly while posing in her bathroom sans any clothes.

Nikki previously announced that she was expecting her first child with fiancé Artem Chigvintsev in January. The news was particularly exciting as her twin sister Brie Bella revealed that she was also pregnant. Not only that, but they're due less than just two weeks apart!

Does Artem Chigvintsev Want Nikki Bella to Have a Boy or Girl?

Nikki Bella, Instagram

Instagram

On Wednesday, Brie and Nikki explained in the latest episode of The Bellas Podcast that they're currently social distancing together amid the coronavirus outbreak—something that's pretty easy for them since they're next-door neighbors. They also explained that a recent visit to the OBGYN reassured them that both of their babies are healthy.

Fans will get to see what else Nikki and Brie have been up to when season five of Total Bellas premieres next week on Thursday, April 2 at 9 p.m.

In the meantime, take a look at Nikki's pregnancy journey in the gallery below!

Nikki Bella

Stefan / BACKGRID

She's Pregnant!

Nikki Bella steps out in L.A. in January 2019 shortly after she announced she's pregnant with her and fiancé Artem Chigvintsev's first child together.

Nikki Bella, Artem Chigvintsev

Instagram

The Look of Love

"Baby Daddy," the Total Bellas star captioned this precious IG pic.

Nikki Bella, Brie Bella

Instagram

Daddy's Girls

"Dinner with dad!" Brie shared shortly after the twins' dual baby announcements.

Nikki Bella, Artem Chigvintsev, PDA

Phamous / BACKGRID

Pregnancy PDA

How cute! Artem holds her lady's growing belly during a PDA-filled outing.

Nikki Bella, Brie Bella

ROMA / MEGA TheMegaAgency.com

Ladies Who Lunch

Nikki and Brie enjoy a lunch date the day before Valentine's Day 2020.

Nikki Bella, Brie Bella

Phamous / BACKGRID

Baby Bumpin'

The Bella Twins and their twinning baby bumps hit up a farmer's market in L.A.

Nikki Bella

BACKGRID

Running Errands

Nikki stops by a supermarket in Studio City looking cool and casual in all black.

Nikki Bella, Instagram, Pregnant

Instagram

16 Weeks!

Nikki bared her baby bump on Instagram on Feb. 20, 2020, writing, "Hi my little baby 16 weeks today!"

Nikki Bella, Instagram, Pregnant

Instagram

Side View

Nikki also gave fans a side view of her growing belly.

Nikki Bella, Baby Bump

Instagram

Bump Close-Up

"Sweet Dreams," Nikki shared on her Instagram stories with a baby bump close-up.

Nikki Bella, Brie Bella

PHAM, Dufffotos / BACKGRID

Colorful Cuties

The pregnant twin sisters grab a bite to eat at Joan's on Third in L.A. in cute colorful outfits.

Nikki Bella, Artem Chigvintsev

Phamous / BACKGRID

Tight Squeeze

The WWE star holds on to her man while browsing a farmer's market in Studio City.

Nikki Bella, Artem Chigvintsev, Drew Scott

Twitter

Podcasting Pairs

Nikki and Artem "had so much fun" recording Linda and Drew Scott's At Home podcast.

Nikki Bella, Brie Bella

Instagram

Bump to Bump

The Total Bellas stars snap a selfie with their matching baby bumps.

Nikki Bella

Instagram

18 Weeks!

Nikki shared an 18-week pregnancy update with fans on Mar. 4.

Nikki Bella

Instagram

Pregnancy Boobs

She also posed topless and revealed her pregnancy "boobs have gotten huge."

Nikki Bella

BG028/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

Out & About

Nikki runs errands in L.A. as she nears the halfway mark in her pregnancy.

Nikki Bella, Instagram, March 2020

Instagram

Workout Selfie

Nikki hits the gym for a barre workout.

Nikki Bella, Instagram, March 2020

Instagram

All Dressed Up

Nikki before celebrating an "amazing" event with sister Bella and others.

Nikki Bella

ConejoMalo / BACKGRID

Grocery Gal

The Total Bellas star stops by a Whole Foods in L.A. for some groceries.

Nikki Bella, Artem Chigvintsev

Instagram

BBQ Babes

The lovebirds enjoy some outdoor grilling halfway through Nikki's pregnancy.

Nikki Bella, Artem Chigvintsev

Instagram

Twinning Tie-Dye

Nikki and Artem model the new tie-dye Birdie Bee shirts.

Total Bellas returns Thursday, Apr. 2 at 9 p.m., only on E!

