If You Have to Cancel Your Travel Plans, Here's What to Do Next

E! News: Is it more advantageous to cancel the trip and try to recover the lost costs, or to reschedule your trip for a future date?

Kelly: Because no one knows where this situation will end up, we recommend recovering lost costs rather than trying to reschedule. Companies are offering broad cancellation policies at the moment, but those may end at some point.

If you decide to reschedule, consider purchasing a cancel-for-any-reason (CFAR) add-on travel insurance policy. Although most bare-bones plans come with eligibility restrictions for trip cancellation coverage, there are pricier CFAR plans that offer a lot more flexibility.

E! News: Is now a good time to book travel for the future? If so, how far into the future should travelers look to book?

Kelly: We do not recommend booking future travel right now given the uncertainty of the situation. If you see a deal you can't turn down, book with the understanding that you may be out that money when the time comes. Or, consider purchasing travel insurance. Typically, you'll get back 75 percent of your trip [expenditures] and you can cancel for any reason within a set time frame. Just know these can be pricey policies.