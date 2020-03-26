Hu Chocolate Is Our New Comfort Food Obsession

We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

We have a notorious sweet tooth, but we also have dietary restrictions. No dairy. No refined sugar. No junky ingredients that cause gastrointestinal distress. Which pretty much cuts out all the good chocolate... or so we thought, until we met Hu Chocolate.

Hu, which comes from the phrase "Food For Humans," created their chocolate offerings with a philosophy in mind: namely, that food can be delicious with simple, high-quality ingredients that help people get back to living, eating and thriving like humans. All of their offerings are vegan, paleo, gluten-free, non-GMO and Kosher, with no refined sugar, cane sugar or sugar alcohols, among other questionable additives. And every item features an ingredient list you can actually read and understand.

Take their Simple Dark Chocolate, for example. It's made of organic fair-trade cacao, unrefined organic coconut sugar, organic fair-trade cocoa butter... and that's it.