J Balvin's Best Fashion Moments Prove He's Not Afraid to Be Bold

J Balvin has proven to be a force in fashion. Whether he's wearing bold getups on-stage or redefining "dad style," the Latin artist knows how to make a style statement. See his best looks below.

By Alyssa Morin May 07, 2023 4:00 PMTags
FashionRed CarpetCelebritiesJ BalvinHispanic Heritage MonthLatinx
Watch: J Balvin Discusses Colorful Moschino Suit for 2021 Met Gala

It's J Balvin's world and we're just living in it.

The reggaetonero, whose real name is José Álvaro Osorio Balvin, continues to take over the charts with his hit-making music. But his songs aren't the only thing worth swooning over, as he's proven time and time again he's a force in fashion.

"I think fashion is a way to express yourself without even talking," J Balvin told E! News in an exclusive interview last summer. "People will be like, 'If I was famous, I would wear this.' But it's not about being famous. Since I was a kid, I was wearing whatever I wanted."

He added, "I'm dressing the way I'm dressing because I feel that it is good."

And if you thought the superstar's electrifying style would change after becoming a father to Rio, 22 months, you'll want to follow suit with his philosophy.

"Being a dad is a huge role. It's a top priority," J Balvin shared. "But you still don't have to become or act like a dad. I don't want to start wearing boring clothes because that's how a dad is supposed to act."

photos
Rising Latinx TikTokers

The "Qué Más Pues?" singer, who turns 38 on May 7, is not breaking away from stereotypical dad fashion but he's ushering in a new era of dressing for men in general. Whether he's rocking tiger-striped hair with a zebra-print look or pushing the envelope during Paris Fashion Week with a skirt moment, the "Colores" artist is clearly marching to the beat of his own (style) drum. 

But don't just take our word for it, keep reading to see J Balvin's memorable outfits over the years.

Daniele Venturelli/Getty Images for Fendi
Fancy in Fendi

J Balvin's Fendi show look proved that an all-black outfit can be classic and edgy at the same time.

Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images For Louis Vuitton
Royal Purple

The artist made a splash at the Louis Vuitton Men's Paris Fashion Week show in 2022 with his vibrant purple ensemble and equally colorful shoes.

Arturo Holmes/Getty Images
Sizzling in Stripes

J Balvin performed with Ryan Castro at the Louis Vuitton 2022 show in the most fierce getup.

Christian Vierig/Getty Images
Bedazzled

The superstar added extra oomph to his dark gray suit with the dazzling embellishments beaded all over. 

Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images
Daring in Dior

J Balvin wowed at the Dior Paris Fashion Week show in an oversized blazer, tight-fitting turtleneck and skirt.

Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images
It's Called Fashion

The Colores singer brought high fashion to the 2019 FN Achievement Awards with this eccentric outfit. From the embroidered beret to the larger-than-life flowers literally blooming out of his blazer, it's no wonder he was the Style Influencer of the Year.

Arturo Holmes/MG21/Getty Images
Moschino Mode

The "Una Nota" singer made a wildly colorful entrance at the 2021 Met Gala in a bejewelled Moschino suit.

Manuel Velasquez/Getty Images for Spotify
Out of the Blue

The award-winning artist pushed the fashion boundaries with this audacious monochromatic getup.

Ethan Miller/Getty Images for LARAS
Blinded by the Lights

J Balvin went home a winner for two reasons: his bold holographic silver suit and for Best Urban Music Album for Vibras at the 2018 Latin Grammys.

Maury Phillips/WireImage
Red Hot

The Colombian singer gave the red carpet a run for its money with his crimson-colored ensemble at the 2014 Latin Grammys.

Angel Marchini/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images
Denim Dream

Basic isn't part of José Álvaro Osorio Balvín's vocabulary, and this playful denim jumpsuit is proof.

Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images
Pastel Papi

"It takes personality to rock colors," he told Louis Vuitton in an interview, ahead of attending the show. "I try to be out of my comfort zone."

Christian Vierig/Getty Images
Patent Leather Lewk

J Balvin rocked a head-to-toe leather look at the Rick Owens runway show during Paris Fashion Week in 2019.

Claudio Lavenia/Getty Images
Orange You Glad

The superstar's streetwear has been proven to be unmmatched! 

Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images)
Runway Ruler

The "Veneno" singer opted for a monochromatic look by wearing a larger-than-life caramel coat, matching pants and boots.

Pierre Suu/Getty Images
Angelic Activewear

A vision in white! The "Blanco" singer made a case for less is more at the Off-White Menswear runway show in 2020.

Bryan Steffy/Telemundo/NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via Getty Images
Fresh as a Lemon

The star lit up the stage with a lemon-colored suit at the 2019 Billboard Latin Music Awards.

Bertrand Rindoff Petroff/Getty Images
Royal Blues

The José singer shined bright in a night sky outfit at the Dior fashion show in 2019.

Adrián Monroy/Medios y Media/Getty Images
Splash of Color

J Balvin brought his show to life by wearing a multi-colored ensemble that was both whimsical and dreamy.

Claudio Lavenia/Getty Images
Green With Envy

Feeling lucky! The Colombian artist made the streets of Paris his personal runway during fashion week.

Jacopo Raule/Getty Images
Out of This World

Even when the superstar isn't rocking bright colors, his style is still out-of-this-world. 

Paras Griffin/Getty Images
Citrus Chic

The musician showed up and showed out during his Arcoiris tour with an electrifying co-ord set.

Manny Hernandez/WireImage
Dapper and Daring

The musician knows how to make a black suit look anything but basic. From the unique brooch to the coral collars, the details added all the pizzazz.

Matthew Sperzel/Getty Images
Remixed Canadian Tuxedo

One word: jean-ius! The Colombian singer flashed a huge smile as he remixed the Canadian tuxedo.

Rich Fury/Getty Images for Coachella
Perfectly Pink

The Colores singer brought a fashion fantasy to the 2019 Coachella festival with an eye-catching pastel outfit.

Astrida Valigorsky/Getty Images
Anything But Bue

J Balvin made the crowd go wild with his 2021 Governors Ball Music Festival performance and baby blue ensemble.

acopo Raule/Getty Images for Balmain
Flashy and Fiery

The Vibras singer set the red carpet ablaze—literally. Wearing a fiery look, all eyes were on the singer at the Balmain Menswear fashion show in Paris.

Pierre Suu/Getty Images
Shine Bright

The "Amarillo" singer was the highlight of the Kenzo runway show, as he donned a neon-colored ensemble.

Evan Agostini/Invision/AP/Shutterstock
Suited Up

J Balvin's gray suit came to life as he accessorized with tiny red-orange sunglasses, printed shoes and a vibrant green hairstyle.

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images For dcp
Rockstar Vibes

The Oasis singer went for an edgy look at the 2018 American Music Awards with this rockstar outfit.

Trending Stories

1

Here's What Prince Harry Did After King Charles III's Coronation

2
Exclusive

Blake Lively's Trainer Wants You to Stop Counting Calories ASAP

3

Pippa Middleton Makes Rare Appearance at King Charles III's Coronation

This story was originally published on Monday, April 6, 2020 at 3 a.m. PT.

Trending Stories

1

Here's What Prince Harry Did After King Charles III's Coronation

2
Exclusive

Blake Lively's Trainer Wants You to Stop Counting Calories ASAP

3

Pippa Middleton Makes Rare Appearance at King Charles III's Coronation

4

Katy Perry Reacts to Viral Video of Her Looking for Coronation Seat

5

MTV Movie & TV Awards 2023 Will Not Be Live After Drew Barrymore Exit