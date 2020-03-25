by Mike Vulpo | Wed., Mar. 25, 2020 11:06 AM
Jussie Smollett has made his return to social media.
On Wednesday morning, the Empire star took to Instagram in his first post since June 2019. Yes, it's really been nine months since he last shared a message on the social media platform.
So what did the actor have to say during his return? As it turns out, he decided to address the Coronavirus and show off his musical talents.
"Hope y'all are staying safe," he wrote to his 4.8 million Instagram followers. "Spread love and kindness... not Rona." Jussie also included a video where he sang a portion of Stevie Wonder‘s classic hit "A Place in the Sun" while playing the keyboard.
Jussie also began his post writing "Quarantine day 421..." Fans immediately speculated that it was a message about his new reality in and out of the legal system. In February, the actor was indicted by special prosecutor Dan Webb in Chicago.
According to a press release, "A Cook County grand jury returned a six-count indictment charging Jussie Smollett with making four separate false reports to Chicago Police Department officers related to his false claims that he was the victim of a hate crime, knowing that he was not the victim of a crime."
Jussie would later plead not guilty to the new felony charges and was released on his own recognizance.
The actor continues to receive support from his Empire co-stars who previously penned a letter "as a united front" demanding Jussie return to the show in the future.
For now, Jussie is joining millions of Americans in practicing social distancing and staying home amid the pandemic.
Currently, all of Illinois is under a stay-at-home order as Coronavirus cases spike across the state, particularly in Chicago and Cook County.
For the latest updates on the coronavirus pandemic and for tips on how to prevent the spread of COVID-19, please visit The Center for Disease Control and Prevention at https://www.cdc.gov.
