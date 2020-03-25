Miley Cyrus and Cody Simpson's little family just got bigger.

The couple is now the proud parents of a new mixed Shepherd puppy named Bo Cyrus, who has been dubbed Baby Boy Bo by the Australian singer. Excited to share the news of their latest addition, Cody took to Instagram to show off their adorable fur baby.

"Baby boy Bo," he captioned his post, where he and Miley can be seen snuggling up to the sweet pup in a family selfie. "Stay safe everyone." In another snap, the canine appears to be helping his musical parents write some songs as he lounges on the couch next to their guitars and typewriter. "Sweet son," Cody wrote in his Instagram Stories.

Miley rescued Bo from The Wagmor Luxury Spa, Hotel & Rescue in Studio City, Calif., where she has adopted several of her other pets from in the past. During an episode of her Instagram Live show Bright Minded, the "Slide Away" singer revealed she named her little one after her dad Billy Ray Cyrus, whose nickname was Bo in high school.