It's "All Hands on Dex" for the Stumptown season one finale.

In E! News' exclusive sneak peek of the big season-ending episode, Dex (Cobie Smulders) is in police custody, accused of murder. Hoffman (Michael Ealy) can't believe she'd do it, and that's exactly why Cosgrove (Camryn Manheim) doesn't have him interrogating Dex.

"I have nothing to hide," Dex tells Cosgrove and Lee (Fiona Rene) in the interrogation room.

What's her connection to Thomas Junes (Eric Ladin)? As Dex explains, he was friends with Benjamin Blackbird (Sam Marra). When she went to talk to TJ, "there he was, lying dead on the floor."