Looking Back on Sarah Jessica Parker's Most Iconic Fashion Moments

  • By
    &

by Tierney Bricker | Wed., Mar. 25, 2020 10:00 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet

Before there was Carrie Bradshaw, there was Sarah Jessica Parker.

While the star's iconic Sex and the City character cemented her status as a fashion legend on-screen, SJP's personal style is arguably even more enduring than Carrie's. 

For decades, Parker, who celebrates her 55th birthday on March 25, has proven to be one of Hollywood's most daring and dependable style MVPs. When she chooses to hit a red carpet you know you are in for a treat. 

Whether it's her jawdropping moments at the Met Gala each year or her ahead-of-their-time ensembles from the '80s, the Divorce star always manages to find the perfect balance of trendy and timeless, effortless and fabulous.

"Style is what the individual brings. More often than not, we are drawn to people because they have personal style," Parker once told Harper's Bazaar. "Fashion is what is offered to the consumer. Style is what you make of it."

And she's arguably made more of it than any other Hollywood star over the years.

Photos

Looking Back on Sarah Jessica Parker's Most Iconic Fashion Moments

While we happily and easily could've chosen well over 100 looks from SJP's fashion history, we managed to narrow the list down to 30 of her most impactful red carpet moments.

Imagine if we had included her impeccable street style, too? The woman has turned the streets of New York City into her runway.

Sarah Jessica Parker, 1986

Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images

1986

Do you know how many Pinterest boards this image is probably saved on for Coachella inspo? In 1986, Parker rocked this Western-chic look for a "Vote Yes on 65" celebrity rally in Culver City.

Sarah Jessica Parker

Barry King/WireImage

1987

We're pretty sure we say Hailey Bieber rocking this exact 'fit recently...that's how timeless SJP is.

Sarah Jessica Parker, 1987

Jim Smeal/Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images

1987

The Square Pegs star served casual Madonna realness at the Slamdance premiere party, which is the most 1987 sentence we could ever write. 

Article continues below

Sarah Jessica Parker, 1988

Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images

1988

Blossom could never...with Parker rocking the flower hat two years before the TV show even premiered to a charity concert. 

Sarah Jessica Parker, 1991 For The Boys Premiere

Steve Granitz/WireImage

1991

In case you thought it was the role of Carrie Bradshaw that brought out the fashion risk-taker in SJP...

Sarah Jessica Parker

Darlene Hammond/Getty Images

1992

Simple white t-shirt. Silk skirt. White sneaks. This easily could be from a red carpet this year.

Article continues below

Sarah Jessica Parker, Golden Globes, 2000

Ron Galella, Ltd./Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images

2000

SJP wore this simple and sleek champagne gown when she won Best Actress in a Comedy at the 2000 Golden Globes.

Sarah Jessica Parker, Oscar de la Renta, 2000 Emmy Awards

Steve Granitz/WireImage

2000

SJP's Oscar de la Renta frock for the Emmys that year was an unmistakable nod to her iconic Sex and the City tutu skirt.

Sarah Jessica Parker, 2000 SAG Awards

Mirek Towski/DMI/The LIFE Picture Collection via Getty Images

2000

She was well-suited at the SAG Awards in her off-the-shoulder top and pants, unexpectedly complemented with a red flower.

Article continues below

Sarah Jessica Parker, 2001 SAG Awards

Kevin Winter/Getty Images

2001

Name the better accessory: the SAG Award or her abs.

Sarah Jessica Parker, 2001 VH1/Vogue Fashion Awards

KMazur/WireImage

2001

Parker's style is so timeless that this white tuxedo jacket dress that she completely rocked to the 2001 VH1/Vogue Fashion Awards would easily make any best dressed lists in 2020.

Sarah Jessica Parker, 2003 Emmy Awards

Lester Cohen/Getty Images

2003

The star donned a light pink Chanel haute couture down at the 2003 Emmy Awards.

Article continues below

Sarah Jessica Parker, First Met Gala, 2006

Peter Kramer/Getty Images

2006

SJP sported this iconic Alexander McQueen creation for the Met Gala that year, with the theme of "AngloMania: Tradition and Transgression in British Fashion."

Sarah Jessica Parker, 2008 Sex and the City Premiere

Mike Marsland/WireImage

2008

Carrie put a bird on her head for Big for their wedding and SJP put this showstopping hat on her head for the Sex and the City movie's world premiere.

Sarah Jessica Parker, 2008 Sex and the City Premiere

Stephen Lovekin/Getty Images

2008

How does one follow up the headline-making green hat from the previous premiere? By rocking this metallic Nina Ricci gown to the NYC premiere. 

Article continues below

Sarah Jessica Parker, 2009 Oscars

John Shearer/WireImage

2009

For Hollywood's biggest night, Parker selected this dreamy Christian Dior Haute Couture confection.

Sarah Jessica Parker, 2010 Oscars

Steve Granitz/WireImage

2010

Chanel Couture for the Oscars? That's just fabulous.

Sarah Jessica Parker, 2010 Sex and the City 2 Premiere, New York

Stephen Lovekin/Getty Images

2010

Her neon green dress was a dream than demanded to be seen at the New York premiere of Sex and the City 2.

Article continues below

Sarah Jessica Parker, 2011 Russia

Kristina Nikishina/Epsilon/Getty Images

2011

Not all superheroes wear capes...but this fashion superstar does.

2012 MET Gala, Sarah Jessica Parker

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

2012

And let the evidence of SJP's Met Gala dominance commence with one of her quieter looks, which is still a knockout. 

For "Schiaparelli And Prada: Impossible Conversations," Parker went unapologetically feminine, wearing a pink floral Valentino gown, with the color serving as a nod to Italian designer Elsa Schiaparelli's signature color.

Sarah Jessica Parker, 2013 MET Gala

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

2013

The artist formerly known as Carrie Bradshaw goes punk! For a fresh take on the "Punk: Chaos to Couture" theme, Parker topped off her Giles Deacon gown with a showstopping mohawk headpiece by Phillip Treacy and rocked plaid velvet thigh-high boots. 

Article continues below

Sarah Jessica Parker, 2014 MET Gala

Larry Busacca/Getty Images

2014

To honor the "Charles James: Beyond Fashion" theme, Parker went classic with a black and white Oscar de la Renta gown, pairing it with long white gloves.

Sarah Jessica Parker, Met Gala 2015

Evan Agostini/Invision/AP

2015

This woman's on fire! In an unexpected move, SJP rocked an H&M gown that she helped design, topping it with a flame-inspired Philip Treacy headpiece for the "China: Through the Looking Glass" theme.

Sarah Jessica Parker, Met Gala 2016

Karwai Tang/WireImage

2016

Arguably Parker's most polarizing Met Gala look, the Divorce star went for a Hamilton inspired ensemble for the "Manus x Machina: Fashion in an Age of Technology" theme, a look she later defended.

"We wanted it to be about the technology of thought, of application, of fabrication," she wrote in T Magazine. "The technology of the hand and the machine."

Article continues below

Sarah Jessica Parker, 2016 Parsons Benefit

Andrew Toth/Getty Images for Parsons School of Design/The New School

2016

Let this unexpected sheer gown with a navy top serve as a brief-but-welcome respite from Parker's Met Gala dominance.

Sarah Jessica Parker, Divorce Premiere 2016

Ron Asadorian/Splash News

2016

For the premiere of her HBO series Divorce, Parker turned to a color she doesn't often wear, wearing a rhinestone-encrusted Dolce & Gabbana purple lace dress.

But what really love about this look is that she went for a slight surprise when her footwear, turning to bronze heels from her own SJP collection rather than go for a standard black or nude heel. It's small decisions like that that make SJP such an icon.

Sarah Jessica Parker, New York City Ballet 2018 Fall Fashion Gala

Owen Hoffmann/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images

2018

SJP was the lady in red at the 2018 New York City Ballet Fall Fashion Gala, wearing a stunning gown that had a few eccentric details, like its bubble hem, puff sleeves and wrist-cuffs. 

Article continues below

Sarah Jessica Parker, 2018 Met Gala, Red Carpet Fashions

Frazer Harrison/FilmMagic

2018

After sitting out of the 2017 Met Gala, SJP returned in spectacular fashion, rocking an intricate headpiece that featured the nativity scene. NBD.

For the Heavenly Bodies: Fashion and The Catholic Imagination theme, SJP paired her ornate headpiece with a stunning Dolce & Gabbana gown with a heart motif and showstopping train. 

"I am inspired by the themes. One can only do your best," she told E! News on the red carpet. "This was particularly enjoyable because Dolce & Gabbana—they're devoted observant Catholics—and so they've grown up with the church and imagery and they had a lot of strong feelings and beautiful sketches so it was easy."

Sarah Jessica Parker, 2019 New York City Ballet Fall Fashion Gala

Gotham/GC Images

2019

We got carried away with our love for this colorful and bold gown she wore to the 2019 New York City Ballet Fall Fashion Gala...

Sarah Jessica Parker, 2019 GLAAD Awards

Gregory Pace/Shutterstock

2019

For the GLAAD Awards, Parker went all-out in this Elie Saab dress, complete with a train and puff sleeves, accessorizing with a necklace and silk flowers in her hair. More sometimes is more.

Article continues below

Need more SJP fashion goodness? Start watching Sex and the City from the beginning right here.

Trending Stories

TAGS/ Sarah Jessica Parker , Style Collective , What the Fashion , Top Stories , Apple News , VG , Features , Celebrities , Life/Style
  • Advertise
  • AdChoices
  • RSS Feeds
  • People's Choice
  • |
  • People's Choice FAQ
Got a News Tip? Click Here
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
Privacy Policy | Do Not Sell My Personal Information | Terms of Service | Independent Programming Report | © 2020 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.