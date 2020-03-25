Sterilize Your Phone in 3 Minutes With Casetify

by Carly Milne | Wed., Mar. 25, 2020 9:11 AM
We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.
We're kind of obsessed with Casetify, the maker of cute phone cases and personalized accessories with stunning, eye-catching designs. But they're really stepping up their game this week, with the release of their first ever UV tech sanitizer... and what's more, they're donating 100% of the proceeds to GlobalGiving's Coronavirus Relief Fund!
As Casetify points out, we touch our phones over 2000 times per day, which pretty much makes them a germ farm. And how often do we think about giving our phones a deep cleaning? Now you won't have to think about it much at all, because with this UV tech sanitizer, you just pop your phone inside, close the lid, and poof! Within three minutes, it destroys 99.9% of the germs that live on your phone!
And the best part is, 100% of the proceeds from the sale of Casetify's UV Sanitizer goes to GlobalGiving's Coronavirus Relief Fund, a 501(c)(3) organization that sends essential supplies, medical responders and food to communities in need.
This high-efficiency UV Sanitizer kills over 99.9% of germs on your smartphone in just three minutes, using six Mercury-free UV lamps! It's also portable, fits in your backpack or purse, is radiant and mercury free, fits all smart phones, and doubles as a wireless charger while you sanitize.
The UV Sanitizer is the latest inclusion to the brand's Casetify Protects initiative, which also offers 10 free sanitizing wipes with every order. So make sure you grab yours today, and support a worthy cause while you sanitize your phone!
