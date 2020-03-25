How well do Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez really know each other?

The newly-engaged couple tested their relationship knowledge with the viral TikTok couples challenge. Sitting side by side, Jennifer and Alex answered questions about major moments from their 2-year romance and were only allowed to point at each other. To make the game even better, the duo had their eyes closed and had no idea how the other responded.

First up, J.Lo and A.Rod kicked things off with an easy one: "Who initiated the first kiss?" Without hesitation, the "Love Don't Cost A Thing" singer pointed to herself and Alex followed. But their answers weren't unanimous on the second question: "Who apologizes first after a fight?" Immediately, they both pointed to themselves.

When asked who they think is "the funny one," the stars had different responses and pointed to each other. But when it comes to who is more romantic, Jennifer and Alex both felt they had each other beat. After pointing to herself, the Hustlers star eventually admitted that the former MLB star takes the cake.