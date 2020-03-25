Savannah Guthrie is going for the gold.

The TODAY news anchor, who is co-anchoring from home as she recovers from a sore throat, caught up with Hoda Kotb during Wednesday's episode and joked that she's learned a special skill during her social distancing.

"Our producer, Jen, asked me if I have gotten any news skills…and I said, ‘No, except for I am auditioning to be an Olympic announcer,'" she teased before sharing a clip featuring her children Vale and Charley. In it, the adorable kiddos showed off their gymnastic skills and gave Savannah the opportunity to hone her craft as a sportscaster.

"And now, for his final routine, Cool Charley runs to the trampoline. Let's see what he can do, everybody," she said as the 3-year-old jumped on a kid-sized trampoline. "He's got a big—oh, a big, wow. Now, look at the air that is his catching. Incredible. He's been eating his broccoli, his green beans. Oh, the strength in those legs. Such artistry."