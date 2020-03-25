Danai Gurira left The Walking Dead in the Sunday, March 22 episode of the long-running AMC zombie apocalypse drama, and to mark the occasion, Andrew Lincoln, who played her former on-screen love interest Rick Grimes, recorded an especially sweet serenade for the departing actress.

In the video below, Lincoln, who left the show last season, sings his own version of "Live and Let Die," changing lyrics to "Simply love you, Danai."

Lincoln then reflected on the first time their The Walking Dead characters met and shared a behind-the-scenes story that he called one of the most embarrassing moments of his career.