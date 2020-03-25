You've been at home for weeks now, doing your part with social distancing. Some viewers are with their families, some are solo, and we have some shows to help those in both camps.

A staple of television has always been the family comedy. From Leave it to Beaver and The Flintstones to All in the Family and The Simpsons, family comedies are a fact of TV life. Where family comedies shine these days, and where you can really escape into them, are with animated shows.

If you need a break from your real-life family, or are missing your loved ones while social distancing, these animated family comedies are here for you.