Prince Charles Tests Positive for Coronavirus

Prince Charles has tested positive for Coronavirus.

According to a statement from Clarence House, Prince Charles, 71, has been displaying "mild symptoms," but remains in "good health."

"The Prince of Wales has tested positive for Coronavirus," the statement reads. "He has been displaying mild symptoms but otherwise remains in good health and has been working from home throughout the last few days as usual."

The Duchess of Cornwall was also tested for Coronavirus, but does not have it, per the statement. The couple is now self-isolating at their home in Scotland.

"The tests were carried out by the NHS in Aberdeenshire where they met the criteria required for testing," the statement from a Clarence House spokesperson continues. "It is not possible to ascertain from whom the Prince caught the virus owing to the high number of engagements he carried out in his public role during recent weeks."

Per Buckingham Palace, Queen Elizabeth II "remains in good health."

"The Queen last saw The Prince of Wales briefly on the morning of 12th March and is following all the appropriate advice with regard to her welfare," the statement reads.

On Thursday, March 18, the royal monarch sent out an encouraging safety message amid the Coronavirus pandemic.