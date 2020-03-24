by Pamela Avila | Tue., Mar. 24, 2020 3:33 PM
After testing positive for COVID-19, Andy Cohen admits the "very worst part" of his experience is being separated from his son.
The Watch What Happens Live host revealed on March 20 that after a few days of "self-quarantine and not feeling great," he had found out he contracted coronavirus. "As much as I felt like I could push through whatever I was feeling to do #WWHL from home, we're putting a pin in that for now so I can focus on getting better. I want to thank all the medical professionals who are working tirelessly for all of us, and urge everybody to stay home and take care of themselves," he shared.
As he recovers, Cohen went on SiriusXM's Jeff Lewis Live to share that the he misses being around his son Benjamin Allen.
"I'll tell you what I know from the nanny cam and from video, which is the very worst part," he told Lewis when asked about his son, per People. "But he's great and his nanny [tested] negative."
He also shared more details about his coronavirus symptoms as the virus "[works] its way through my body."
Cohen shared with Lewis that the "horrible" symptoms include a lack of appetite."
Before testing positive for coronavirus, the host had announced that Watch What Happens Live would begin broadcasting again from his New York City apartment. Scheduled guests included John Mayer, Jerry O'Connell, NeNe Leakesand Ramona Singer.
However, he is still taping his SiriusXM radio show from home.
(E! and Bravo are both part of the NBCUniversal family.)
For the latest updates on the coronavirus pandemic and for tips on how to prevent the spread of COVID-19, please visit The Center for Disease Control and Prevention at https://www.cdc.gov.
success!
Thank you for subscribing.
we're sorry. an error has occurred
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Asia edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?