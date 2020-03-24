Everything We Know About This Is Us' Flash Forwards

NBC
by Lauren Piester | Tue., Mar. 24, 2020
A This Is Us finale means we're about to get some answers and some new questions all at the same time.
While past seasons have looked back at the past, season four of This Is Us has been really focused on the future, with flashforwards focused on three very different times in the lives of the Pearson family and their offspring. We've seen a day in August 2020 when some of the family is gathered for the Big 3's 40th birthday, and we've been 12 years into the future where the whole family is gathered at Kevin's house by a presumably dying Rebecca's bedside, and we've been 30 years or so into the future, when baby Jack grows up, gets married, becomes a famous singer, and is now expecting a baby with his wife Lucy.
We've learned a lot from these flash forwards, but we've also been given a lot more questions to ask. Why have Kate and Miguel not appeared at Kevin's house yet? Who is Kevin's pregnant fiancee?
We will be getting some answers (or at least closer to some answers) in tonight's episode, but for now, we can take a look back at what we've learned and seen so far from the flash forwards. We'll be back with an update after the finale airs, so stay tuned!
Despite some questions about whether Randall and Beth's marriage might make it, they're still happily together in the future, which is good to know.
He says when he arrives at Kevin's house that he talked to Jack, and "they're on their way." We assume that "they" includes Kate, but we don't know, since there's no mention of her. Kate is one of the few who has not yet appeared in this future story yet (along with Miguel).
Nicky plays a significant role in the family by the time they all gather in Kevin's house in the future. He's sitting by Rebecca's bedside, and Randall asked about him when he arrived at the house.
By 12 years in the future, Rebecca's health seems to have deteriorated. Randall had to reintroduce himself when he went into her room.
Kevin has a son who appears to be around middle school age in the future, but there's no sign of any other kids or the kid's mom. He also doesn't yet have a name.
We saw Kevin rediscover a sketch his dad had made of the house he wanted to build, and now we know he had that house built on the hill next to the family cabin.
This is what Kevin looks like in the future. That's all.
Randall isn't present at the family cabin for the Big 3's 40th birthday because, as Kevin reminds Rebecca, they aren't speaking to him.
By August 2020, Kevin is not only engaged but expecting a baby with a mysterious, unknown fiancee who is having morning sickness issues. In the episodes since, we've seen him sleep with Cassidy and Madison, and reunite momentarily with Sophie, but his future's still unclear.
Kate and Toby's son Jack grows up to be a successful singer, and the last time we saw him, he had a pregnant wife and was upholding the Pearson family tradition of eating five pounds of shrimp for Thanksgiving.
