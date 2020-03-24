Kristen Bell and Dax Shepard Waive Rent for Apartment Tenants Amid Coronavirus Pandemic

  • By
    &

by Samantha Schnurr | Tue., Mar. 24, 2020 1:25 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
Kristen Bell, Dax Shepard

Hello Bello

Kristen Bell and Dax Shepard truly come from a good place. 

Amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, which has left people around the world sick, bound to their homes and without work, the beloved Hollywood pair are doing their part to lend a helping hand. 

A rep confirmed the couple waived rent collection in April for their tenants in Calif., where the state is currently under a shelter-at-home order with many in danger of unemployment. 

In addition to the rent news, first reported by TMZ, the actress also made a donation to No Kid Hungry, which has focused its efforts on feeding children and families in need while schools are closed as a result of the coronavirus outbreak.

Bell gifted $150,007.96 to the organization—the $7.96 contributed by her two daughters, Lincoln, 6, and Delta, 5. 

Photos

Celebs Giving Back Throughout the Coronavirus Pandemic

And, while Shepard self-quarantined for a few days after traveling, his longtime wife and their kids paid a visit outside his window for a dance party. 

Needless to say, when it comes to facing the coronavirus pandemic, Kristen Bell and her family are helping to make the world a bit brighter during this dark time. 

For the latest updates on the coronavirus pandemic and for tips on how to prevent the spread of COVID-19, please visit The Center for Disease Control and Prevention at https://www.cdc.gov.

Trending Stories

TAGS/ Kristen Bell , Dax Shepard , Coronavirus , Feel Good , Viral , Celebrities , Top Stories , Apple News
  • Advertise
  • AdChoices
  • RSS Feeds
  • People's Choice
  • |
  • People's Choice FAQ
Got a News Tip? Click Here
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
Privacy Policy | Do Not Sell My Personal Information | Terms of Service | Independent Programming Report | © 2020 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.