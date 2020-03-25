11 Lululemon Items We're Currently Obsessed With

by Mallory Carra | Wed., Mar. 25, 2020 3:30 AM
If you can't get enough of all the comfy styles Lululemon has to offer, you're in the right place.
Whether you're working out or working from home, Lululemon has all the perfect clothes that have your comfort as the top priority, while also looking great! Looking for amazingly comfortable crop leggings? We got you. Need a classic men's polo? You're in luck. And you'll never get caught unprepared in the rain again with this stylish water-repellent jacket.
We've rounded up all our Lululemon faves that embrace the style and function. Shop them below!
This bestselling crop is a super comfy addition to anyone's daily flow—whether it involves yoga or not. It's made from a buttery soft Nulu frabric that is self-wicking and lightweight and it's available in 11 different colors.
Looking for the perfect jacket to keep you warm as you train? You're in luck. This soft Merino Wool full-zip will keep you cozy and allow for a full range of motion. Train away!
Made from Seriously Light Luon fabric, this relaxed fit, hip-length tank is anti-stink with four-way stretch to make sure you're comfortable in all your workouts.
Grab this long-sleeved shirt for your next run. It won't chafe and it's made with engineered mesh that is strategically placed in those high sweat areas so your skin can breathe.
Whether or not you go for a jog, these sweat-wicking and quick-drying pants are sure to leave you feeling satisfied.
It's your final chance to score this Lululemon signature hoodie that's breathable, warm, and comfortable for whenever you're on the move.
Tired of workout clothes that can't hold your keys and phone? These sweat-wicking, swift fabric shorts have plenty of pocket storage space.
Embrace the allure of camo print in this cozy pullover that's perfect for when you're on the go and will keep you warm after your sweat session.
A good polo is a closet staple and this one will definitely do the trick. An added bonus is that it's made from anti-stink fabric, keeping your sweat at bay during the day.
Don't want to get caught in the rain again? Stay dry and look great in this water-repellent jacket that's made with DWR-treated fabric—it'll protect you from wind and light rain.
This super soft hoodie is made from breathable fabric and has lots comfy pockets. Even better? It's available in seven different colors, including Cerulean blue, Heather gray, dark red, and more.
Looking for more comfy stuff? Check out all the cozy loungewear that's great working from home and everything you need to make a comfy at-home office.
