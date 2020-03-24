The world of entertainment has lost a legend.

On Tuesday, news broke that the Tony Award-winning playwright and screenwriter, Terrence McNally, passed away after suffering from complications due to Coronavirus. He was also a lung cancer survivor with chronic pulmonary disease.

According to Deadline, McNally died at the Sarasota Memorial Hospital in Sarasota, Florida. The publication stated his passing was confirmed by his spokesperson, Matt Polk.

He was 81 years old.

In light of McNally's death, many Hollywood stars have taken to social media to express their heartache and sorrow.

"Saddened to hear of the passing of Terrence McNally," James Corden tweeted. "He was an absolute gentleman and his commitment to the theatre was unwavering. He will be missed by so many of us."

Lin-Manuel Miranda wrote on Twitter, "Heartbroken over the loss of Terrence McNally, a giant in our world, who straddled plays and musicals deftly. Grateful for his staggering body of work and his unfailing kindness."