First comes Big Brother, then comes marriage, then comes The Challenge: Total Madness.

Tonight's the night where MTV's hit reality show kicks off a brand-new season. And while viewers will see plenty of veterans like Johnny "Bananas" Devenanzio, Chris "CT" Tamburello and Aneese Ferreira, there will also be plenty of rookies. Two of those fresh faces rolling up their sleeves are Big Brother alums Chris "Swaggy C" Williams and Bayleigh Dayton.

"The Challenge was 100% harder but Big Brother has a more cool, gentle friendly kind of competition so no matter what size, strength, body size—you could compete and win," Swaggy C shared with E! News exclusively. "But with The Challenge, you really gotta be a certain stature and of a certain type of build and mental toughness to win the challenges. They're not a game, they're serious."

For those who think Big Brother contestants including Kaycee Clark and Faysal "Fessy" Shafaat will come together for an epic alliance, don't hold your breath. In the shocking trailer, altercations are everywhere and involve some unexpected players.