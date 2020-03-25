CMT Crossroads' Best Collaborations Ever

CMT Crossroads has done it again.

In just a few short hours, the iconic and long-running music program will present its 70th episode, teaming up global superstars Halsey and Kelsea Ballerini for a concert of epic proportions where they will perform one another's hits and hopefully deliver the first live performance of their new duet "the other girl," featured on Kelsea's just-released self-titled third studio album.

Since its premiere in 2002, the show has made a point of teaming up the biggest names in country music with artists from other genres for a night music fans of all kinds will never forget. And along the way, as the musicians join each other on their biggest hits and collaborate on covers of other classic tracks, Crossroads has given us some truly incredible music moments. In honor of Halsey and Kelsea coming together, we thought we'd take a look back at some of our favorite collaborations over the years.