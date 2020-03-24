This Love Is Blind-Inspired Proposal Is a Netflix Fan's Dream

And you thought you were a big fan of Love Is Blind…

A man named Greg Teatom gave his girlfriend Jillian Barnett the ultimate surprise when he pulled off a proposal inspired by the Netflix show.

Like many people social distancing amid the coronavirus pandemic, Greg and Jillian binge-watched the popular program. Greg then suggested they reenact the series by pretending to be on a blind date in one of the "pods." To set the scene, Greg hid behind one side of a door while Jillian stood behind the other.

"Little did I know he was on the other side preparing to propose!" Jillian wrote on Instagram.

The two then chatted for a bit like the couples on the show do, and Greg professed his love for his leading lady.

"What if I told you that you're the love of my life, and I wouldn't want to spend it with anyone else?" he asked. "What would you say to that?"

When it was time for the big reveal, Jillian opened the door and found her main man down on one knee with a diamond ring. Needless to say, she was completely shocked.

"Babe, is this real?" she said while crying tears of joy. "Are you serious?"