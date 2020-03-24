Jerry Harris is here to cheer you up.

On Tuesday, the Cheer star boosted everyone's spirits with a heartwarming message. In a video shared by the official Navarro College Cheer Instagram account, the 20-year-old gave the world an inspiring mat talk and remind everyone to "look at the brighter side" amid the coronavirus outbreak.

"Hey America, it's Jerry here. You already know. I just want to let each and every one of you guys know you guys are strong, independent and wise and you guys can make it through this time in our lives," Jerry said. "And even though your life may be on pause right now, we can always look at the brighter side and look at the positives of the situation, okay?"

He continued, "We're all spending time with our families, we're spending time with our loved ones and we get a time to relax for most of us, okay?"