30 Purrfect Gifts to Celebrate National Cat Day

Happy National Cat Day!
Whether you have one cat or six, make sure to pour yourself and your furry friends a meow-tini to celebrate their loyalty, occasional sass and unbeatable cuddles. If you're wondering how you can profess your gratitude to your feline kiddos, we have a few ideas!
We rounded up tunnels, wand toys, cat backpacks, beds, catnip and more gifts that will show your cats how fur-tunate you are to have them in your life. Oh, and don't forget to give them lots of gentle scratch sessions and a shoutout on your Instagram!
Scroll below for our picks!
Hyde & EEK! Boutique Halloween Clock Double Decker Cat Scratcher
Just in time for Halloween, this cat scratcher is made to resemble a two-story haunted house that's oh-so-spooky. Each level has its own entrance and scratchable floors, with a hanging ball toy on the front, meaning your cat is sure to be entertained, and not just by the fun skeleton and spiderweb accents.
Frisco Naughty/Nice Dog & Cat Knitted Hat
As soon as spooky season ends, it's officially winter-holiday season. Whether your cat is naughty or nice (although, let's be honest, most kitties tend to be both depending on their mood of the day), this reversible hat will make it clear for everyone. Not only is it cozy, easy to put on and adjustable, this knitted hat is the perfect fashion accessory and conversation started at your holiday parties.
Crocheted Sport's Team Cat Hat
Speaking of seasons, football season is currently in full swing. Transform your kitty into the perfect team fan with this adorable crocheted cat cap. Featuring your preferred sports team logo and available in different sizes, this hat will make sure your feline has their head in the game. The other teams don't stand a chance.
K&H Pet Products Mod Dream Pod Pet Bed
You've heard of the Batcave, now get ready for the cat cave. As the leaves fall and the days get colder, make sure your kitty stays warm and cozy with this dome-shaped heated bed. It's the perfect little hideaway for your cat year-round, especially since the heater can be easily removed.
CPFK Calming Collar for Cats and Kittens
If your cat needs a little extra help with relaxation, this calming collar might just do the trick. Per CPFK, it's infused with chamomile and lavender to alleviate fear and stress from things like separation anxiety, traveling (ahem, visits to the vet) and loud noises.
Kanopolis Rectangle Cat Bed
If your cat radiates "main character energy," then this TV-shaped bed is the perfect addition to your home. The minimalist design is aesthetically pleasing and sure to match your decor, and the open entryway allows your kitty to slip in and out of the bed as easily as switching channels with a remote.
AmazinglyCat Store Flopping Fish Cat Toy
This toy has pockets for catnip and it moves around to keep your pet even more entertained. It's USB-chargeable, durable, and it's machine washable. Just make sure you empty those catnip pockets before doing your laundry.
Feeder-Robot
Even when you're away from your furry friend, Feeder-Robot makes sure your cat doesn't miss mealtime. This must-have appliance holds up to 32 cups of food and allows you to program mealtime options.
Luck Dawn Double Elevated Cat Bowls with Raised Stand
Alternatively, these elevated cat bowls are designed to make every meal a comfortable one for your kitty. The bowls are tilted to minimize the stress on your cat's neck as they eat or drink, and the bowls are detachable for easy cleaning. It's a win-win situation for both you and your kitty.
Petmate Booda Clean Step Cat Litter Box Dome
Litter boxes are a crucial item on the checklist of supplies you need for taking care of a kitty. With so many options out there, it can be hard to choose the right one, but this one has more than 17,500 5-star reviews on Amazon. The enclosed dome shape not only gives the box a modern look, but also ensures that your feline friend will get the privacy they deserve while they do their business.
Smarty Pear Leo's Loo Covered Automatic Self-Cleaning Cat Litter Box
If you prefer the more "hands-off" approach to litter box business, this automatic self-cleaning litter box will be sure to catch your eye. The drum-shaped entryway and rim are designed to minimize litter tracking throughout your home, in addition to containing odors until the next cycle. There's no complicated assembly required — just plug it in, adjust the settings, and free yourself from future scooping duties.
Pet Odor Exterminator Cinnamon Apple Deodorizing Candle
For the lingering litter box odors that seem to cling on to your home harder than your kitty's claws, this pet odor-exterminating candle is worth a try. With an estimated burn time of 70 hours, this long-lasting candle is designed to neutralize unpleasant smells instead of masking them. So your home can smell like cinnamon apples instead of a litter box — the candle also comes in scents like creamy vanilla and lavender and chamomile.
Hartz Just For Cats Midnight Crazies Cat Toy Balls
You really can't beat $6 for a pack of 7 toys. Plus, these toys got 6,000+ 5-star reviews from Amazon shoppers. Each ball has a bell that will keep your cat engaged while you do your thing... most likely in another room if you don't love the sound of bells ringing.
Frisco 48-in Faux Fur Cat Tree & Condo
If your kitty is a climber, give them something to scale instead of the back of your chair. Not only is there a ton of climbing space, but the cat tree and condo is great for scratching, and the multiple platforms make for great lounging surfaces. It's available in three colors, so you can even match your home decor.
EcoCity Cat Feather Toys
This kitty toy is a lifesaver, and not just for your sanity. It'll save your hands, too, if your kitty gets a little over-enthusiastic during play time. And while you'll get the most out of this toy when you swing the wand around for your cat, you can also stick it somewhere where the wand will hold so your cat can pretend its catching birds on its own. Not to mention, the package comes with four replacement feathers just in case.
Petmate Aspen Pet Kitty Cave
If your kitty likes to hide, this pet cave is an ideal spot for them. And if you really want to keep them occupied, stick a noisy toy inside.
PetFavorites Original Mylar Crinkle Balls Cat Toys
This is exactly the kind of toy that would work in that kitty cave, but it's great for regular play, too. With the shiny material and crinkly noise, it'll keep your cat's attention on their toy, and off you so you can get things done. And they come in a set of 12, so if one disappears, you'll have plenty on hand.
CO-Z Collapsible Cat Tunnel
This is a great option if you have multiple kitties. There's room to hide, run through and play, and you can toss some toys in to make it more exciting!
Wonderfold Zipperless Entry Pet Stroller
Little cat, big world. This pet stroller is perfect for the cats who dream of traveling around the world, but want to do so in the highest level of comfort. With an easy zipperless entry and two large storage spaces at the back and under the carriage, this stroller represents the ultimate first-class experience for both cat and owner alike.
Lollimeow Pet Carrier Backpack
For more adventurous felines, this bubble cat backpack offers the perfect balance of indoor and outdoor experience. You can strap this backpack comfortably on your back, while your kitty lounges inside with a front-seat view to everything the world has to offer via the ventilated window.
Simply B Vermont Catnip Infused Felted Balls with Recharging Tin
If you (or your cat) aren't a big fan of mice, then these catnip-infused felted balls might be the perfect solution. These balls come in a tin that "recharges" the balls with catnip via a pod at the bottom of the container, ensuring that your kitty will get the most play out of these toys without any of the mess of loose catnip.
Made by Nacho Catnip & Passion Flower Blend
Another catnip option is this chemical-free passion flower blend. The catnip is harvested on a small family farm in Canada, and the passion flower is sourced from France and Italy. These natural ingredients are designed to fuel both play and relaxation for your best feline friend.
Cat Dancer 101 Cat Dancer Interactive Cat Toy
This toy doesn't look like much... after all, it's a few pieces of twisted cardboard at the end of a long wire. But there's a reason why this simple toy is a best seller: it works. Oh, and it has more than 13,800 5-star reviews from happy cat owners.
SmartyKat Loco Motion Electronic Cat Toy
Let's say you're in the middle of a conference call, or you need some uninterrupted you-time. Meet your new best friend. Just press the button on the base of this toy, and it jumps into action, spinning the wand around for up to two hours of continuous kitty play.
Bergan Star Chaser Turbo Scratcher Cat Toy
Part-scratcher and part-interactive toy, this nifty little combo piece features corrugated cardboard at the center that's ideal for clawing. Meanwhile, a ball rolls around the rim, guided by a formed track. It's designed to reduce destructive behavior due to anxiety and boredom.
K&H Pet Products EZ Mount Window Scratcher Kitty Sill Cradle
If your cat likes to feel like a royal ruling over their loyal subjects from a high throne, maybe this window-mounted scratcher may fit the bill. It's also made of corrugated cardboard, so it's still great for scratching, but you can also suction it to a window so your kitty can leisurely watch the world pass by while they lounge and scratch to their heart's content.
Youngever 24 Cat Toys Assortment
But if you don't have time to test everything out, just throw both barrels at the problem and buy this combo set that features a little bit of everything. From tunnels to balls to wand toys and more, there's gotta be something in here to distract your kitty, right?
From The Field Ultimate Blend Catnip & Silver Vine Mix
If all else fails, just douse them in catnip. This one is actually a blend that includes silver vine, which intensifies the effects of the catnip, to the point that it can even affect cats who aren't usually into it.
MignonandMignon Custom Cat Portrait Necklace
If there's one takeaway from celebrating National Cat Day, it's that our feline friends have a pretty special place in our hearts. This necklace is the perfect way to keep your kitty close to your heart, literally and metaphorically, and show off how cute they are to all your friends. Here's to all our cats — it's their world, and we're just living in it.
—Originally published March 24, 2020, at 11:37 a.m. PT