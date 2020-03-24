Brothers Chris Cuomo and Governor Andrew Cuomo Teasing Each Other on Live TV Is a Must-See

by Samantha Schnurr | Tue., Mar. 24, 2020 8:15 AM

Andrew Cuomo, Chris Cuomo

In this trying time, we could all use a little sibling rivalry...live on TV. 

As the world grapples with the coronavirus pandemic, famed brothers Chris Cuomo and Andrew Cuomo brought some humor to the airwaves by playfully sparring in interviews aired on Chris' eponymous CNN show last week and on Monday. 

As the siblings chatted on the two occasions, the brothers wasted little time squeezing in jabs toward each other in between serious coronavirus talking points, whether it was making fun of Andrew's basketball skills, urging him to call their mother, recalling how they dealt with their father's curfew or deciding who is the "favorite son."

In an earlier interview, Chris told Andrew, "I know you're working hard for your state, but no matter how hard you're working, there's always time to call mom. She wants to hear from you—just so you know."

"I called mom. I called mom just before I came on the show. By the way, she said I was her favorite," the governor retorted. "Good news is she said you're her second favorite—second favorite son."

The brothers are two of late former New York governor Mario Cuomo and Matilda Cuomo's five children and their only sons. 

"Thank you for coming back to the show," Chris told his older brother in their second exchange. "Mom told me I had to," Andrew quipped back. 

At one point in their second hilarious back-and-forth, Chris brought up their famous father while claiming he's the better basketball player. 

"That's what pops said...'He is blessed in many ways, but he's got hands like bananas and he can't play ball," the anchor quipped. 

Andrew's response? "Ill take you out and spank you."

Watch some of the must-see exchanges in the clip above!

