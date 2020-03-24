by Elyse Dupre | Tue., Mar. 24, 2020 8:10 AM
Happy birthday, Vanessa Morgan!
The Riverdale actress turned 28 years old on Monday. To celebrate, she received a cake from Lizzy's Sweets N' Treats that looked exactly like a container of Lysol disinfecting wipes. But instead of cleaning supplies, it was filled with scrumptious filling and sprinkles. The treat appeared to be a sweet gift from her hubby Michael Kopech.
"Thank you all so much for the birthday messages!" the Toni Topaz star wrote via Instagram. "Ahaha never thought a Lysol cake would be my dream cake but here in 2020, yup it is! Been a weird birthday for me, not getting to be with my family or my friends and in self-quarantine, so feeling really sad today. But thanking all of you for helping me put a smile on my face today. Hope everyone is staying strong at home. I love you."
Morgan also received a few social media messages from her pals, including co-star Camila Mendes.
"Best dance partner a girl could ask for," the Veronica Lodge celeb wrote alongside a video of the duo dancing on a boat. "Happy birthday @VanessaMorgan."
Earlier this month, Warner Bros. Television announced it's suspending production of Riverdale "out of an abundance of caution" amid the global coronavirus pandemic.
"We have been made aware that a team member from Riverdale, which is produced in Vancouver, was recently in contact with a person who has tested positive for COVID-19. The team member is currently receiving medical evaluation," a statement from the studio read. "We are working closely with the appropriate authorities and health agencies in Vancouver to identify and contact all individuals who may have come into direct contact with our team member. The health and safety of our employees, casts and crews is always our top priority. We have and will continue to take precautions to protect everyone who works on our productions around the world."
Riverdale isn't the only television show to suspend production. The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, Late Night With Seth Meyers, The Wendy Williams Show, Jeopardy! and Wheel of Fortune have all done so, as well.
To read about other ways the coronavirus is impacting Hollywood and the entertainment industry, click here.
For the latest updates on the coronavirus pandemic and for tips on how to prevent the spread of COVID-19, please visit The Center for Disease Control and Prevention at https://www.cdc.gov.
