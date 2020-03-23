by Cydney Contreras | Mon., Mar. 23, 2020 7:09 PM
As Chloe Sevignyprepares to welcome her first child, she's processing the fact that her partner may not be in the delivery room with her.
On Monday, New York Presbyterian hospitals posted an announcement on their website stating that effective today, expectant fathers and others will not be allowed to be present for the birth. "At this time, no visitors including birthing partners and support persons are permitted for obstetric patients," the website outlines. "We understand that this will be difficult for our patients and their loved ones, but we believe that this is a necessary step to promote the safety of our new mothers and children."
As a result, there's a chance Sevigny might be unaccompanied when she goes into labor, something she says is "very distressing."
"I hope all expecting families are finding some calm. Today's news in NY was very distressing for all. #support #prayers," she captions one of her latest photos on Instagram.
The 45-year-old is due to give birth to her first child any days now.
The world learned Chloe and boyfriend Sinisa Mackovic were expecting their first baby together when they stepped out for a stroll in early January.
MediaPunch/Shutterstock
Since then, the star's been proudly showing off her bump in creative and artistic photos she shares to Instagram.
For the latest updates on the coronavirus pandemic and for tips on how to prevent the spread of COVID-19, please visit The Center for Disease Control and Prevention at https://www.cdc.gov.
