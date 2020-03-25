When it comes to finding someone who knows how to handle a crisis, we don't need to look any further than Pawnee, Indiana.

As the COVID-19 pandemic keeps us social distancing and staying home, we've naturally found ourselves binging some of our favorite shows, including the hilarious Parks and Recreation.

Part of the charm of rewatching the iconic series is seeing Leslie Knope killing it as a government leader—from getting her dream project of a park built to it being hinted that she went on to become the first female President—all while being an amazing best friend who loves waffles.

In honor of one of our favorite funny characters on TV, we've rounded up some of the best moments of Parks & Rec where Leslie was a badass at getting things done, all while making us laugh.

