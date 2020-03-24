by Carolin Lehmann | Tue., Mar. 24, 2020 11:33 AM
Do you strategically plant yourself in front of a wall during video conference calls while working from home? Then maybe it's finally time to upgrade the mismatched home décor you've been collecting over the past couple of years. It's amazing how a few simple new touches can completely upgrade your space—and make you feel proud to show it off.
So below, shop some little things from Target, Anthropologie and more that will completely upgrade your home.
Nothing feels more luxurious than burning a really nice candle. We love Jo Malone's lime, basil and mandarin scent for the kitchen. Plus, this one's limited edition packaging printed with an illustration inspired by New York is a real eye-catcher.
How stunning are these capiz lanterns that come in two sizes? When you place a candle inside, they give off a warm glow.
Allow these sheers with gold dots to peek out from behind your regular curtains. Investing in window treatments really makes your space look intentional and put-together.
These candles not only smell great, but are also décor accents in and of themselves. They come with a variety of pressed botanical lids in three scents: palo santo rosewood, neroli June and garden tangerine.
Throw pillows are the quickest way to give your couch some new life. These come in five colorways and have boho tufted dots and tassel accents.
The sweet petal design of this bone inlay mirror will look stunning at the entrance of your home. Your guests may find themselves checking out the mirror rather themselves in it.
Hanging art on the walls is a quick and easy way to freshen up your space. We love this feminine print that comes with eight frame options and in four sizes.
Not sure what to hang in that small corner? Enter this mango wood and steel wall hanging.
Or you can just cover up any unsightly spots using this gorgeous carved mango wood room divider screen while video chatting. Its intricate carvings add visual interest to your space.
Baskets to hold throw pillows and blankets are always handy. This petal-motif rattan basket is not only useful, but also looks beautiful sitting out.
Adding a throw blanket to your couch or bed is a great way to add a pop of color. This gauzy tie-dye option is nice and light-weight for the heating up temps.
A banner looks great over your bed or couch. This serene gold one depicts the cycles of the moon—so cute.
Add a pouf to rest your legs on when chilling on the couch. This one has eye-catching texture with tassels, tufting and beads, while remaining relatively neutral thanks to its white colorway.
