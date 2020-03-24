13 Little Things to Upgrade Your Space Now That Your Co-Workers Can See Inside

by Carolin Lehmann | Tue., Mar. 24, 2020 11:33 AM

E-Comm: Little Things to Upgrade Your Space

We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

Do you strategically plant yourself in front of a wall during video conference calls while working from home? Then maybe it's finally time to upgrade the mismatched home décor you've been collecting over the past couple of years. It's amazing how a few simple new touches can completely upgrade your space—and make you feel proud to show it off.

So below, shop some little things from Target, Anthropologie and more that will completely upgrade your home.

15 Items to Create a Comfy At-Home Office

Jo Malone City Editions Lime Basil & Mandarin Candle

Nothing feels more luxurious than burning a really nice candle. We love Jo Malone's lime, basil and mandarin scent for the kitchen. Plus, this one's limited edition packaging printed with an illustration inspired by New York is a real eye-catcher.

E-Comm: Little Things to Upgrade Your Space
$72 Nordstrom
Concha Capiz Lantern

How stunning are these capiz lanterns that come in two sizes? When you place a candle inside, they give off a warm glow.

E-Comm: Little Things to Upgrade Your Space
$48 Anthropologie
Sheer Dots Window Curtains

Allow these sheers with gold dots to peek out from behind your regular curtains. Investing in window treatments really makes your space look intentional and put-together.

E-Comm: Little Things to Upgrade Your Space
$15 Target
Floral Press Candle

These candles not only smell great, but are also décor accents in and of themselves. They come with a variety of pressed botanical lids in three scents: palo santo rosewood, neroli June and garden tangerine.

E-Comm: Little Things to Upgrade Your Space
$15 Anthropologie
Eden Tufted Throw Pillow

Throw pillows are the quickest way to give your couch some new life. These come in five colorways and have boho tufted dots and tassel accents.

E-Comm: Little Things to Upgrade Your Space
$49
$39 Urban Outfitters
Darbrook Bone Inlay Mirror

The sweet petal design of this bone inlay mirror will look stunning at the entrance of your home. Your guests may find themselves checking out the mirror rather themselves in it.

E-Comm: Little Things to Upgrade Your Space
$798 Serena & Lily
Nadja Line Art Woman With Flowers Art Print

Hanging art on the walls is a quick and easy way to freshen up your space. We love this feminine print that comes with eight frame options and in four sizes.

E-Comm: Little Things to Upgrade Your Space
$19 Urban Outfitters
Kinga Wall Hanging

Not sure what to hang in that small corner? Enter this mango wood and steel wall hanging

E-Comm: Little Things to Upgrade Your Space
$88 Anthropologie
Amber Carved Wood Room Divider Screen

Or you can just cover up any unsightly spots using this gorgeous carved mango wood room divider screen while video chatting. Its intricate carvings add visual interest to your space.

E-Comm: Little Things to Upgrade Your Space
$249 Urban Outfitters
Summerwood Baskets

Baskets to hold throw pillows and blankets are always handy. This petal-motif rattan basket is not only useful, but also looks beautiful sitting out.

E-Comm: Little Things to Upgrade Your Space
$188 Serena & Lily
Tie-Dyed Airy Gauze Throw Blanket

Adding a throw blanket to your couch or bed is a great way to add a pop of color. This gauzy tie-dye option is nice and light-weight for the heating up temps.

E-Comm: Little Things to Upgrade Your Space
$78 Anthropologie
Hammered Extra-Long Metal Moon Cycle Banner

A banner looks great over your bed or couch. This serene gold one depicts the cycles of the moon—so cute.

E-Comm: Little Things to Upgrade Your Space
$34
$17 Urban Outfitters
Opalhouse Lory Pouf

Add a pouf to rest your legs on when chilling on the couch. This one has eye-catching texture with tassels, tufting and beads, while remaining relatively neutral thanks to its white colorway.

E-Comm: Little Things to Upgrade Your Space
$50 Target

Privacy Policy | Do Not Sell My Personal Information | Terms of Service | Independent Programming Report | © 2020 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

