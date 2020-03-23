Bad Bunny is quenching our thirst with some feel-good content.

The Latin trap star, whose real name is Benito Antonio Martínez Ocasio, was ahead of the game when he released "Yo Perreo Sola" because it's become the social distancing anthem during the ongoing Coronavirus pandemic.

And it looks like El Conejo Malo is taking things seriously, considering he's been documenting his "cuarentena" (quarantine) on social media.

From sunbathing naked (yes, you read that correctly!) to having dance parties with his rumored girlfriend Gabriela Berlingeri, Bad Bunny is making the most of his social distancing.

Along with his fire dance moves and pics of his hot bod, the YHLQMDLG singer has also shown off his acting chops.

Over the weekend, he uploaded a video titled "Toy Story in the Times of Coronavirus," where he used characters from the beloved Pixar movie to explain, in his eyes, what has caused COVID-19.

It was the kind of light-hearted and humorous content we needed.