On the other hand, the thing with allergies is if you get them seasonally you should know what that looks and feels like and with allergies, it is your immune response responding to an allergen in the air and that typically can cause things like itchy, watery eyes. You can certainly get a runny nose, you can get post nasal drip that causes coughing or irritation from that. But by and large, you shouldn't be getting fevers, body aches, or shortness of breath so that's really an important distinction.

Ultimately, everyone wants to be told well if I have these symptoms, what is it? Without testing, you don't know.

E! News: How do you know when to go to the ER versus self-quarantine?

TS: If you're legitimately concerned for your health, that's why emergency departments exist. If you're worried about whether or not you have it, but you feel great otherwise and you're not concerned, Telemedicine is a great platform. You're using technology to interact with an informed source and if you live in a community that has mobile testing, figure that out now and that way if you do get to a place where maybe you feel pretty well but you think you might have it because you have a low-grade fever, body aches, cough—but again, don't feel like you need the ER—then you can find out where you might be able to get tested. If you do need the emergency department. Call ahead and try to figure out what the policy is. ‘Hey, I think I might have coronavirus, I really feel like I need to be seen, what is your policy right now?' And then we hopefully are able to treat you but also prevent you from potentially infecting others.