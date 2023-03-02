Why Women Everywhere Love Khloé Kardashian's Good American Clothing Line

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
There once was a time where the fashion world was devoid of stylish clothing with a truly inclusive size range. And then Khloé Kardashian's clothing brand Good American was born.
Proudly proclaiming their dedication to being designed for a curvier, sexier and stronger shape, Khloe launched Good American with Emma Grede to respond to what they thought was missing from the denim community... namely, clothing that worked for every body. So they launched a brand to address this issue, created for women of all sizes, but especially those who find themselves between standard and plus sizing.
Since then, Good American has prided itself on offering extreme inclusivity in their sizing and models, featuring women of all shapes, sizes, colors and backgrounds. And they consistently donate to Step Up, an organization that propels girls from under-resourced communities to fulfill their potential. From comfortable jeans, to jumpsuits, to shoes, swimwear, and activewear, Good American has something for everyone... which is why they're so well-loved.
We picked out a few of our favorite Good American items below. If you haven't filled your wardrobe with their essentials, now's the time!
Khloe Kardashian's Good American
Good American Good Boy Jeans
These super high-rise jeans are super flattering. The slits at the leg and some extra style to your look.
Good American Mesh Funnel Tank Bodysuit
Get a little wild with this leopard print bodysuit.
Good American Velvet Modern Tank Bodysuit
This velvet bodysuit is an incredibly chic layering piece that is smoothing, yet comfortable.
Good American Denim Jumpsuit
Good American's jumpsuits are nothing short of iconic. You need this ensemble in your life.
Good American Collegiate Crop Top
This pink crop top is a fun take on the preppy, collegiate aesthetic.
Good American Good Icon Metallic Faux Leather Pants
Make your jeans jealous with these metallic, faux leather pants, which come in many colors.
Good American Good Legs
The classic Good Legs jean gets a new spin, thanks to new fabrication and a simpler wash. With its signature high rise and skinny-fit stretch that accentuates your curves, these cute jeans are available in GA's full and inclusive size range from 00 to plus size 24.
Good American The Zodiac Collection
Good American has a fabulous Zodiac Collection for anyone who's into astrology and wants to rep their sign. The graphics are so cool, and we love the oversized boyfriend fit of both the pullover and sweatpants. A must-have for sure!
Good American Good '90s Short
The summer months also call for comfortable denim shorts! We love the Good '90s Short because of the high waistline and DIY-inspired split level cut off detailing.
The Crewneck Body
With long sleeves and a tanga butt, this bodysuit is definitely an ideal addition to jeans, but it'll even work well with your officewear, too. And all Good American bodysuits come with a GA pouch and pasties for easy wear
—Originally published March 3, 2020 at 2:14 PM PT.