Supernatural Will Get a Real Ending Despite Production Shutdown

by Lauren Piester | Mon., Mar. 23, 2020 1:35 PM

Supernatural

The CW

Supernatural will not leave us hanging. At least not forever. 

Along with most other TV shows, Supernatural had to shut down production as a precaution against coronavirus a few weeks ago. Unlike most other TV shows, Supernatural was in the midst of its final season, with just two episodes left to film. 

It's likely that most shows will not be able to film more of their current seasons, and many post production teams are also on an indefinite hiatus, meaning there's a whole lot TBD about TV right now. Supernatural is included in that, but showrunner Andrew Dabb promises we won't be left without an actual ending. 

"And yes, we, the CW, and Warner Bros fully intend to return and finish the series. It's not a matter of "if", it's a matter of "when," he tweeted. 

He revealed in that same thread that Monday's episode, which features the return of Genevieve Padalecki and Daneel Ackles, will be the "last episode for a while," not because it was the last episode filmed, but because other episodes can't be fully finished yet. 

Photos

A Salute to Over a Decade's Worth of Jared Padalecki's Supernatural Hair

"We have filmed through episode 18, however our visual effects and sound departments have closed because of the outbreak. So, right now, the episodes can't be finished. However, have some special treats coming along the way—to help us all get through this," he said. 

 

Carina Adley MacKenzie, the showrunner of Roswell, New Mexico, also posted an update about new episodes of that show, which only premiered season two last Monday. It currently airs after Supernatural. All 13 episodes have been filmed, and nine are fully completed so far, though it's not clear yet if the CW plans to air them as scheduled.

Supernatural airs at 8 p.m. tonight, followed by Roswell, New Mexico at 9 p.m. on The CW. 

For the latest updates on the coronavirus pandemic and for tips on how to prevent the spread of COVID-19, please visit The Center for Disease Control and Prevention at https://www.cdc.gov.

