Hold your "congratulations" for just a sec.

On Monday morning, Behati Prinsloo sparked pregnancy rumors after she posted a picture to her Instagram that resembled an ultrasound. Her fans and followers were quick to comment and congratulate the 31-year-old model on her "third pregnancy."

However, an E! News source shared that Prinsloo is "not pregnant."

"It was one of her daughters that took her phone and posted accidentally," the source explained.

The former Victoria's Secret Model and mother-of-two shares Dusty Rose Levine and Gio Grace Levine with husband Adam Levine.

Prinsloo also took to Instagram to clear the air in an updated caption on the photo.

"Guys. This is not an ultrasound lol. Dusty got hold of my phone and somehow posted this picture from my photo library i thought it was weird and cool and left it up," she explained. "But everyone is now congratulating me on my 3rd pregnancy. it's a close up of my black and white splatter sweat pants!"