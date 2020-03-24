Be honest couples: How are you feeling about your significant other right about now?

As Americans continue to work from home and avoid large social gatherings, many romantic duos are finding themselves spending a lot—and we mean a lot—more time together.

For some, it's proven to be a little challenging. But for Vanderpump Rules stars Jax Taylor and Brittany Cartwright, they are still loving the newlywed phase as they embrace their new home and stay indoors.

"Trust me, he drives me crazy all the time but we work together, live together, hang out together. We're kind of used to being together a lot," Brittany shared with E! News exclusively. "We're wanting to have a family soon so we're just trying to prepare for all of that. We've been really lucky. We had a really good year."

Jax added, "It's just been a really good year. You know the first year is usually the toughest and if this is going to be the toughest then hey, I'm okay with that."