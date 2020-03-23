Fast & Furious and More Movies We Love to Watch on E! This Week!

by Brett Malec | Mon., Mar. 23, 2020 1:44 PM

Running out of things to watch while social distancing at home? E!'s got you covered!

Each week E! always brings the laughs, happy tears and nostalgia with our cherished Movies We Love roster of classic fan-favorite films.

As many of you may be working from home or self-isolating to prevent to spread of coronavirus, E! has the perfect slate of movie programming to get you through the week. From hilarious comedies like 21 Jump Street to many of the thrill-inducing Fast & Furious films, there's something for everyone to enjoy while cuddled up on the couch.

Check out what Movies We Love are coming to you this week below or watch them online here!. Stay healthy and stay entertained by tuning in to E!.

Tuesday, Mar. 24:
Fifty Shades of Grey at 6:30 p.m. and 9 p.m.

Friday, Mar. 27:
Next Friday at 6 p.m. and 8 p.m.
21 Jump Street at 10 p.m.

Saturday, Mar. 28:
21 Jump Street at 12:30 a.m.
The Fast and the Furious at 2:30 p.m.
2 Fast 2 Furious at 5:00 p.m.
The Fast and the Furious: Tokyo Drift at 7:30 p.m.
Fast & Furious at 9:45 p.m.

Sunday, Mar. 29:
The Fast and the Furious at 9:30 a.m.
2 Fast 2 Furious at 12:00 p.m.
The Fast and the Furious: Tokyo Drift at 2:30 p.m.
Fast & Furious at 4:45 p.m.
Couples Retreat at 7:30 p.m. and 9:30 p.m.

