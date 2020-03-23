by emily belfiore | Mon., Mar. 23, 2020 12:16 PM
Pucker up!
Tyler Cameron, Hannah Brown and their "Quarantine Crew" have been keeping busy by making some hilarious TikTok videos. For the gang's recent masterpiece, the Bachelorette runner up got a surprise kiss from his pal Matt James, which made for one hilarious post.
In the prank-styled video, Tyler and Matt stood on opposite sides of their friend Kate Dooley and leaned in to give her a kiss on both cheeks. Much to their surprise, Kate pulled away at the last second and the two buds ended up sharing an unexpected peck on the lips. They captioned the post, "hehe got em."
Before sharing their kiss fail, Hannah teamed up with Tyler's brother Ryan Cameron for a synchronized dance. Showing off her Dancing With The Stars skills, The Bachelor alum busted a move to The Dance Queen Group's "Funky Town."
Further proving that they're the best account on TikTok, the Quarantine Crew tackled the "Flip The Switch" challenge with an epic video.
When it came time for the "switch," Hannah and Tyler swapped outfits with one another. Using Hannah and Tyler's romantic history as inspiration for the perfect caption, the group wrote, "BREAKING: Tyler finally got into Hannah's pants."
As Bachelor fans will recall, Tyler and Hannah have been spending a lot more time together in recent days after they reunited in Florida on March 15. When the duo and their pals aren't hitting the beach together, they've been connecting with fans via social media.
During a recent Instagram Live, the stars donned matching superman outfits for an outdoor workout and Hannah made a comment about the Florida native's package size. "Put that thing away," she said as she covered his crotch with a bandana.
Despite rumors that they're rekindling their romance, a source close to the former couple told E! News that they're just friends. "There is definite chemistry between Hannah and Tyler, but they are not dating," the insider shared with E! News. "They both have expressed they are not in a position to date right now but do care about each other. They have both been through a lot recently and are supporting each other through it."
