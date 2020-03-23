Cozy Up With Everlane Sale Bundles: $2 for $58 Sweatshirts, 2 for $90 Leggings & More All Week Long

by Carly Milne | Mon., Mar. 23, 2020 12:39 PM

Ecomm: Everlane's Weekly Deal: Bundles of Comfort

To keep everyone thinking positive and giving us all something to look forward to every week, beloved wardrobe basics line brand Everlane has been offering weekly deals that are nothing short of amazing. And this week's deal is no exception, 'cause they're giving us cozy basic bundles at outstanding prices!

So now's definitely the time to stock up on performance leggings that are soft but functional, waffle tees made of breathable cotton, and super soft sweatshirts that are crafted from recycled polyester. Check out our faves below to get started, and have fun bundling up!

The Perform Legging

Whether you're working out from home, or just keeping it casual while you work, these leggings will support your efforts. Grab them in a variety of colors, and you'll benefit from an extra-high waist, lightweight compression, an inside pocket and minimal seams. And they're made of sweat-wicking nylon that's 58% recycled.

Everlane's Weekly Deal: Bundles of Comfort
$58 for 1
$90 for 2 Everlane
The Lightweight French Terry Crew

Talk about snuggly! With five colors to choose from and a lightweight, breathable fabric, this soft French Terry Crew features a relaxed fit with a wide collar and raglan sleeves. Wear it all day, every day... and feel no regret. 

Everlane's Weekly Deal: Bundles of Comfort
$38 for 1
$58 for 2 Everlane
The Henley Waffle Tee

Four colors. 100% cotton. A classic henley done thermal-style. What's not to love? It also has a three-button neckline with ribbed cuffs and a boxier cut, so it'll work tucked or untucked, as a base layer or solo, or however you want to wear it. It's the perfect versatile piece.

Everlane's Weekly Deal: Bundles of Comfort
$38 for 1
$58 for 2 Everlane
The Long-Sleeve Waffle Tee

A classic staple that belongs in every wardrobe, Everlane's long-sleeve waffle tee works casual, or even a little dressy, if you want to throw a blazer over top. But as a work-from-home piece, it's cozy without being sweatshirty, so you'll still feel like you're putting an effort into your weekday attire, even if all your meetings are on Zoom.

 

Everlane's Weekly Deal: Bundles of Comfort
$30 for 1
$50 for 2 Everlane
The ReNew Plush Fleece Sweatshirt

This sweatshirt is basically a hug in clothing form. Made of 100% recycled polyester (except for the trim), it comes in a classic crew style with a square hem and boxy fit. But the most important part? It's ridiculously soft. Welcome to your new favorite top.

Everlane's Weekly Deal: Bundles of Comfort
$48 for 1
$74 for 2 Everlane
The ReNew Fleece Sweatpant

You can't do cozy without sweatpants! And these ones definitely fit the bill. They're fleece, and they're super soft... so much so that you'll be amazed to learn everything but the trimming is made from 100% recycled polyester derived from 52 plastic water bottles! They have a ribbed waistband and pockets for snacks, and come in two colors.

Everlane's Weekly Deal: Bundles of Comfort
$60 for 1
$100 for 2 Everlane

While you're shopping, make sure you check out today's best sales and celebrities' favorite drugstore beauty finds!

