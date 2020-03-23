It's been five years since James Corden followed in the footsteps of famous Jimmys Kimmel and Fallon and began to make his mark on American late-night television.

On March 23, 2015, the British actor, comedian and presenter made his debut as the new host of CBS' The Late Late Show, replacing outgoing host Craig Ferguson, who'd departed the show the prior December after nearly ten years. And almost immediately, he began to make his mark. He added a house band back into the mix, led by absurdist musician-comedian Reggie Watts. He leaned less heavily on the traditional opening monologue. In keeping with the tradition of British chat shows like The Graham Norton Show, he opted to have all his guests on stage at once for a livelier conversation, rather than the American tradition of one-on-one conversations held back-to-back. Rather than have his guests join him from offstage in the wings, they entered from behind the audience, making their way through the crowd to get to the host. And then there are the bits.

Oh, the bits.

Relying on Corden's considerable strengths as a comedic actor and singer, the show quickly began introducing recurring bits involving his guests. Easily digestible and often hilarious, they were tailor-made for YouTube virality and quickly became the show's calling card. In honor of five years of The Late Late Show with Corden at the helm, these are the five segments that put the show on the map.