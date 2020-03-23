Kelly Ripa and Ryan Seacrest have officially joined the stars redefining what it means to work from home.

With the coronavirus pandemic sweeping the world, conducting a daily talk show has proven to be quite the challenge for the stars we wake up with on TV every morning.

Considering current social distancing protocols, all shows have said goodbye to their live studio audiences and have even had to join their co-hosts from afar—like as far as their home basement. But, thanks to the magic of technology, more and more shows are figuring out how to return to their viewers in new and inventive ways.

Ripa and Seacrest joined the remote club this week after teasing fans with their plans. "So this IS happening. Tune in tomorrow for @livekellyandryan and watch us learn Live remotely," the mom of three wrote on Instagram on Sunday along with a photo of their planning teleconference. "What could possibly go wrong?"