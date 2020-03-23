Can Charlie Puth save his partner from the Stink Tank? The singer, who is on the Tuesday, March 24 episode of Ellen's Game of Games with Halsey, has to just name six gum brands to do so. And, well, it doesn't go very well.

Yeah, it sounds easy, but in order to best Halsey and her partner, Puth has to name six brands of gum. Can you?

"Charlie, you have to bring six brands of gum in 30 seconds," host Ellen DeGeneres tells a clearly terrified Puth.

He gives it his all in the exclusive Ellen Game of Games sneak peek above. Big League Chew, Hubba Bubba and Bubble Yum all roll off the tongue in a matter of seconds. He just needs three more!

"Crest?" he asks.

"No, that's a toothpaste," DeGeneres corrects him.