Alec Baldwin knows what his greatest claim to fame is.

Sure, the actor is an Oscar nominee and a Golden Globe winner, famed Donald Trump impersonator, married father of five, but as he acknowledged in a monologue as host of The Ellen DeGeneres Show on Monday, he has an even more important title to his name.

"Of course, my greatest achievement is I'm Justin Bieber's uncle," he told the daytime talk show audience. "My niece is married to the Biebs and I just want to say to you all up front, no, I can't get you concert tickets."



He continued, "I don't know Justin that well, but I know Justin's friends with Ellen, so he's probably watching, so Justin, if you're out there, congratulations on your new album and please follow me on Instagram."

As fans well know by now, Baldwin's niece, Stephen Baldwin's daughter Hailey Bieber, married the pop star unexpectedly back in 2018 at a New York City courthouse after getting engaged just two months earlier.