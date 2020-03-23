They tell the stories of heroes, and now they're helping out real heroes. Various TV productions, which have all halted production or finished before the widespread virus hit, are donating medical supplies they use as props to real healthcare professionals battling the coronavirus.

In Atlanta, Fox's The Resident donated a number of supplies to a local hospital. In New York, NBC's New Amsterdam and FX's Pose have also donated supplies. New Amsterdam's went to the New York State Department of Health and Pose co-creator Ryan Murphy shared the Pose props went to Mount Sinai hospital.

After several TV shows took action, Salvador Perez, president of the Costume Designers Guild, told E! News the organization was mobilizing members who can sew to make masks. Variety first reported the CDG's work.