Nothing can stop Kylie Jenner from posting the perfect selfie.

On Sunday, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star was hilariously called out by Kendall Jennerfor sharing a selfie of the two of them while they're "fighting."

"Throwback," the Kylie Cosmetics founder captioned the pic, where the two sisters can be seen having a twinning moment in their white ensembles. Confused, Kendall replied, "aren't we fighting?" Admitting that she was feeling herself in the picture, Kylie commented back, "yes but my titties are sitting nice in this pic." The dynamic duo's older sister Khloe Kardashian also chimed in, writing, "I miss us."

Following the coronavirus outbreak, the Kardashian family has been taking social distancing very seriously. Kylie took to Instagram to urge her followers to "self quarantine" during the pandemic and joked that she's already a champ at staying in. "I'm on day 8," she told her followers on March 18. "My pregnancy prepared me for this."