Sex, Secrets and STD Tests on 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days

David is definitely going to meet Lana on 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days, right? Yeah, we'll see about that.

David, 60, met Lana, 27 met the Ukrainian woman on a dating website and have been chatting for seven years. This isn't his first time traveling to the Ukraine to meet a woman, as viewers learned last episode, and this is his third attempt to meet Lana.

"I feel right about this. This is what I said before, but this time I think it's going to be it," he told cameras while traveling to meet Lana.

David also revealed he hasn't been intimate with a woman for 10 years. Instead of Lana meeting him at the airport, his friend Anya was there for him. Anya was another online romance, but once they actually met, they discovered there was no spark (on Anya's end).