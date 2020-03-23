Reese Witherspoon had the best birthday ever.

On Sunday, the Legally Blonde star rang in her 44th b-day with the help of her husband Jim Toth and her children Ava Phillippe, 20, Deacon Phillippe, 16, and Tennessee Toth, 7. Feeling grateful, Reese took to Instagram to thank everyone for their well wishes with a sweet family photo and a heartfelt message to her fans.

"One of the best birthdays ever!" she wrote. "So many thoughtful, beautiful, heartfelt messages from so many of you! Some poems, a home cooked meal, a wonderful performance from my friend, a long nature walk with my family...all gifts from the heart." Reese added, "Thank you to all of you for making me feel so LOVED! I'm a very lucky lady."

In her post, the family of five posed for an adorable selfie together while enjoying a trip to the beach. Reese can be seen smiling next to her hubby of almost nine years and her mini-me daughter Ava, all while her son Tennessee gets a piggyback ride from his older brother Deacon.