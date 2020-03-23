Tom Hanks has shared a new health update with his fans.

The Oscar winner took to Twitter overnight to tell followers that he and wife Rita Wilson "feel better," two weeks after their first Coronavirus symptoms developed. In his message to fans, Hanks encouraged people to stay indoors in order to help each other.

"Hey, folks. Two weeks after our first symptoms and we feel better," the 63-year-old actor wrote in his note to fans. "Sheltering in place works like this: You don't give it to anyone - You don't get it from anyone. Common sense, no?"

"Going to take awhile, but if we take care of each other, help where we can, and give up some comforts...this, too, shall pass," Hanks continued. "We can figure this out. Hanx."

On March 11, Hanks and Wilson took to social media to share the news with the world that they had both tested positive for COVID-19.