This news will have you saying: "Cut. It. Out."

Bob Saget made Full House and Fuller House fans freak out when he expressed that he was turning into his character, Danny Tanner. Because of the ongoing Coronavirus pandemic, it appeared the actor was in cleaning mode.

And as the old saying goes, it seems that life really does imitate art.

"Oh. My. God. I spend my day cleaning and vacuuming and sanitizing everything in the house," Saget quipped on Twitter. "I have become Danny Tanner."

Naturally, Candace Cameron (who plays Saget's on-screen daughter on the hit TV show) joined in on the conversation and replied to his post.

"You spent years getting away from him and now you've finally embraced him," she responded. "Welcome home dad."

"I never wanted to get away from him," Bob replied. "I just had other sides that were confused as you well know."