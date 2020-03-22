Hannah Brown Makes a Comment About Tyler Cameron's Package Size

Someone's feeling fun and flirty.

As fans may recall, Hannah Brown and Tyler Cameron have been hanging out together more than usual lately. The former Bacholerette and Bachelor star spent another day self-distancing with their "quarantine crew" this weekend.

During an Instagram Live video where Brown, Cameron and the rest of their friends were working out, viewers caught a glimpse of the former Bachelorette playing around with her former beau making fun of what he's packing.

While the two were both dressed in Superman costumes getting ready for their workout, Brown jokingly tells Cameron as she covers his crotch with a bandanna to "put that thing away." Needless to say what Brown wants Cameron to put away, the two looked cheerful being around each other.

Of course, everyone's wondering whether the two are rekindling their romance after everything that's happened between them. However, a source shared with E! News that while there is "definite chemistry between Hannah and Tyler, they are not dating. They both have expressed they are not in a good position to date right now but do care about each other. They have both have been through a lot recently and are supporting each other through it."