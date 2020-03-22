Katharine McPhee and David Foster paid tribute on Saturday night to the healthcare workers on the front lines of the coronavirus pandemic.

The 35-year-old singer posted on her Twitter page a live video of her singing Mariah Carey's 1993 fan-favorite ballad "Hero," with her record producer husband accompanying her on the piano.

"Been a lamb all my life, thanks for lifting our spirits in the toughest times - even 25+ years later, @MariahCarey [red heart emoji]," McPhee wrote. "We dedicate this to all the doctors, nurses and healthcare workers - the actual heroes - who are tirelessly helping all of us in these times of despair. Much love! X."

In recent days, millions of people worldwide have practiced social distancing and have mostly hunkered down at home, after governments banned large gatherings in a bid to stop the spread of the virus. During this time, scores of people in parts of Europe and countries like India and Israel have ventured to their apartment balconies to take part in scheduled public applause sessions to honor healthcare workers.

Also during this time, McPhee has been sharing videos of her and Foster covering popular songs to try to lift people's spirits.

"Join @davidfoster and I every day at 5:30pm PT as we try to make everyone smile and get through this together," she wrote on Instagram on Wednesday.